Sandals Resorts To Redevelop Sandals Emerald Bay as Beaches Exuma

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) will close the Bahamas’ Sandals Emerald Bay resort on August 15, launching a renovation of the property to create a Beaches Exuma resort that will open in “the fall of this year,” said company officials.

“Exuma was made for families and with more than 6,000 feet of shoreline, the new Beaches Exuma will be a gateway to discovering the incomparable beauty of this part of The Bahamas,” said Adam Stewart, SRI’s executive chairman.

The property was originally designed as family oriented resort upon its 2010 opening, creating an ideal backdrop for the family themed Beaches-branded resort, said Stewart. The property “maintains an ideal layout of beaches, pools, and areas for family-oriented play spaces and amenities across its expansive oceanfront acreage,” he said.

Following the renovation, the all-inclusive property will feature multiple room categories including multi-bedroom villas and suites with connecting rooms, said SRI officials.

The resort’s 12 restaurants and culinary offerings will also undergo extensive upgrades, and the property will also include a new Kids Camp and splash deck, plus new adventure opportunities for families.

“I’ve cherished every moment I’ve spent together with my family along the lively shores of Exuma,” aid Stewart, “where my own children have grown up among one of nature’s most inspiring playgrounds.”

“Sandals has been a trusted partner with The Bahamas for many years,” said Chester Cooper, the Bahamas minister of tourism and also Exuma’s parliamentary representative.

“We will miss the Sandals Emerald Bay, but we welcome Beaches Exuma, which will be an expanded endeavor that caters to more visitors and employs more Bahamians,” Cooper said. “Exuma is my home and I’ll be with her every step of this journey.”

Source: www.travelpulse.com