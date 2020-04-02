Sandals Carlyle becomes Covid-19 isolation centre in Jamaica

Sandals Resorts International has provided the Jamaican government with access to a 52-room hotel Sandals Carlyle.

The property will be used as an isolation centre for patients who have recovered but still need additional space to be monitored before returning home.

The move is part of wider support from Sandals for governments in the Caribbean in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the Sandals Foundation and Sandals Resorts are working to assist where possible.

The Sandals Foundation, the non-profit charitable arm of Sandals Resorts International, has to date partnered with and donated JMD$5million to the private sector organisation of Jamaica in order to purchase ventilators for hospitals in the country.

Sandals Resorts is also providing transportation for healthcare professionals in western Jamaica.

Both Sandals Resorts and the Sandals Foundation will continue to provide assistance where possible across the Caribbean, the company said in a statement.

Sandals State of Mind

With travel plans on hold and Brits unable to make their much-anticipated trips, Sandals Resorts - considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards - has also decided to bring a taste of the Caribbean to households across the UK.

The new social-led campaign, #SandalsStateofMind, aims to bring all aspects of a holiday to guests and agents alike through a series of short videos across social media.

From learning how to make a Sandals-style bubble bath, complete with towel art, to using Caribbean inspired recipes to create your own five-star dinner, agents and guests can get a feel for the Caribbean from the safety of their homes.

Those looking to relax of an evening can also enjoy some of Sandals signature cocktails, like the Smoked Pineapple Martini.

For those with little ones, the #BeachesStateofMind campaign provides great at-home activities for kids.

Managing director of Unique Vacations UK, affiliates of the worldwide representatives of Sandals and Beaches Resorts, Karl Thompson, explained: “The campaign aims to bring a little bit of Sandals and Beaches resorts to the homes of our guests and travel partners, as well as reminding them, that when the time comes to travel again, we’ll be waiting with welcoming arms.”

Coronavirus

