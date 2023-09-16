San José Airport Introduces BBGo Autonomous Mobility Vehicle for Enhanced Passenger Experience

San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) hosts the Station Managers of each airline serving the Airport for a live demonstration of the BBGo Autonomous Personal Mobility Vehicle by San José-based tech start-up, Blueberry Technology.

The devices are meant to supplement mobility needs for those who do not want to use a wheelchair, but who may still want support navigating through the Airport.

BBGo is tailored for effortless airport travel. With a user-friendly, multi-lingual interface, the devices streamline the airport experience, offering fully autonomous rides from a simple boarding pass scan to the passenger’s gate – complete with personalized stops at restrooms, restaurants and shopping spots. For safety, the device is equipped with an automatic collision avoidance system.

John Aitken, SJC Airport Director, said, “We are very proud to be immersed in the ingenuity of Silicon Valley. Providing an opportunity to pilot test in a real airport environment allows us to be on the cutting edge of customer experience while supporting companies like Blueberry, who can see a real need and use innovation and technology to develop a solution.”

Blueberry Technology Founder and CEO, Dr. Rajeev Ramanath, said, “Blueberry Technology proudly introduces its groundbreaking product, BBGo, revolutionizing airport mobility with passenger-centric innovation. Our innovative autonomous mobility solution is set to redefine airport travel, making it more efficient, comfortable, and user-friendly than ever before.”

Like SJC, using BBGo is simple. Each ride begins with the passenger scanning their boarding pass. From there, the vehicle seamlessly navigates to the associated boarding gate, allowing personalized stops along the way. Passengers have the flexibility to choose their preferred mode of travel – from full autonomy to self-driving with joystick control or even traditional pushing – ensuring the rider’s comfort and convenience.

A complement to its inventive approach and culture of inclusivity, Blueberry Technology pays homage to pioneering female scientists and engineers who shattered glass ceilings and revolutionized their fields, by naming each BBGo device as a namesake. Ramanath says that the vehicles proudly carry the scientists’ names as a tribute to their extraordinary achievements and an embodiment of the innovation they represent.

The SJC pilot hosts “Dorothy,” named for chemist, Dorothy Hodgkin, who in 1964, became the third woman to win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry after mapping the structure of vitamin B12. Hodgkin is also credited with having confirmed the structure of penicillin and in 1969 uncovered the structure of insulin after 35 years of work.