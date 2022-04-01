Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry to lead Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism

Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry - the new Director General of Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has appointed His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry as Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry previously worked as Director General of Ajman Tourism Development Department. He was tasked with overseeing the development and sustainability of the emirate’s tourism sector, in order to make Ajman the destination of choice for all types of tourists through effective, strategic partnerships and continuous innovation.

He was previously the Director of Overseas Promotions and Inward Missions at Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) - the principal authority responsible for strengthening Dubai’s positioning as a world-leading tourism destination and commercial hub. In addition to continue to highlight Dubai’s position as a global business and leisure destination, he played an instrumental role in ensuring Dubai achieves its tourism targets in line with the Dubai Tourism Vision for 2020.

Joining DTCM straight after graduating from the American University in Dubai in 2002, Saleh Al Geziry worked his way up through the ranks of DTCM, initially as an Executive of Overseas Promotion, then to Deputy Director of Overseas Promotion.

He holds a BBA in Marketing from the American University in Dubai and an Executive Diploma in Public Administration from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore.