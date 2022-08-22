Royal Caribbean to Welcome Unvaccinated Cruisers on Most Sailings

A little more than a week after dropping vaccination requirements on some cruises, Royal Caribbean has opened up most of its sailings to unvaccinated cruisers.

Starting September 5, unvaccinated guests can cruise with a negative result from any commercially available COVID-19 test, including self-tests. The only exception are on sailings to or from Canada, Bermuda, Australia and Singapore.

Additionally, no COVID-19 testing is required for vaccinated guests on sailings of nine nights or less. Previously, testing was required for sailings of six nights or longer. Anyone sailing on a cruise of 10 nights or longer will need to provide proof of a negative test result taken within three days of their sail date.

For all sailings, kids 5 years and younger have no vaccine or testing requirements