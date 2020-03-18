Royal Caribbean Cruises extends sailing suspension

Royal Caribbean Cruises has extended the suspension of sailings of its global fleet until May 12th.

In light of the developing Covid-19 pandemic, the cruise line – which also operates Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises – had originally scrapped all sailings until early April.

“We are working with our guests to address this disruption to their vacations, and we are genuinely sorry for their inconvenience,” a statement added.

“We are also working with our crew to sort out the issues this decision presents for them.”

Royal Caribbean Cruises added, because of announced port closures, the line expects to return to service for Alaska, Canada and New England on July 1st.

Earlier this week the company raised additional funds to secure its financial viability during the suspension of sailings.

