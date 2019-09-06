Rowlett to lead newly-created incident analysis group at Carnival

Carnival Corporation has appointed Sandra Rowlett as vice president of a newly created incident analysis group.

Rowlett reports directly to Peter Anderson, the newly appointed chief ethics and compliance officer for Carnival Corporation, and is based at the company’s headquarters in Miami.

In this role, leading Carnival Corporation’s new internal investigations group, Rowlett will oversee a team of global investigators focused on analysing select health, environment, safety and security events within the company’s nine cruise line brands.

She is also responsible for leading efforts to deploy new global investigation procedures, develop an investigator training and certification program, and standardise a company-wide, root-cause analysis system to aid in continuous operational improvement.

As Carnival Corporation’s investigative arm that operates independent of the company’s brands, the incident analysis group is charged with investigating HESS-related events, making recommendations to enhance policies, procedures and training, recommending robust corrective and preventative action plans, and sharing lessons learned to prevent recurrence.

“With over 100 ships sailing to more than 700 ports around the world, it’s imperative that we are thorough and diligent when it comes to the health, safety and security of our guests and crew, and protecting the environments and destinations where we operate, which are top priorities for all of us,” said Anderson.

“Every effective ethics and compliance program needs a robust and thorough investigative team.

“Sandy brings valuable experience and insights to Carnival Corporation from decades of investigative and safety-focused work, and has assembled a world-class team of investigators who are positioned around the globe.

“We look forward to her group’s support in gathering facts, determining the root cause of incidents, identifying operational improvements and sharing best practices across our brands.”

Rowlett joins Carnival Corporation following a long career leading investigations and spearheading safety initiatives, having worked nearly three decades at the National Transportation Safety Board in various positions.

Her tenure at the NTSB included leadership positions overseeing aviation accident investigations, and railroad, pipeline and hazardous materials investigations.

Rowlett also served as an air traffic controller at Los Angeles International Airport and in the United States Air Force.