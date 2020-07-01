Rosewood to manage Hotel Villa Magna in Madrid

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been selected by RLH Properties to manage Hotel Villa Magna in Madrid, Spain.

The company will take over leadership of the property following an enhancement to be undertaken by RLH.

It will become the first hotel in Spain and fourth operation in Europe for Rosewood, which is also expanding into other prime locations.

Situated in the heart of Madrid, on the revered Paseo de la Castellana, a grand boulevard lined with renowned and architecturally impressive restaurants, shops and attractions, the property will debut as Rosewood Villa Magna following a refurbishment.

The hotel will remain open during the world, which will incorporate a contemporary design, displaying an inspired interpretation of the capital city.

The hotel is centrally located, immediately neighbouring the prestigious Serrano shopping district, and other well-known nearby landmarks such as the Golden Triangle of Art, home to the Prado, Thyssen-Bornemisza and Reina Sofía Museums.

Villa Magna is currently closed as a precautionary measure due to Covid-19 and will reopen on September 1st operating independently until Rosewood assumes management once the refurbishment works have come to an end towards late 2021.

“As one of the world’s most alluring cultural capitals, Madrid is an ideal destination in which to raise the Rosewood flag, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to join together with our valued partners at RLH to breathe new life into one of the city’s most prolific properties, Villa Magna,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive of Rosewood Hotel Group.

“A mecca for arts, culture and cuisine that perfectly balances the old with the new, Madrid offers the perfect canvas for our guiding A Sense of Place philosophy.

“We look forward to bringing our differentiated approach to ultra-luxury hospitality to Spain with this special hotel.”