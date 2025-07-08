Rome to Welcome the World for WTTC’s 25th Global Summit

This September, the eyes of the global Travel & Tourism sector will turn to Rome as Italy hosts the 25th edition of the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Global Summit, the most influential event on the global tourism calendar.

Taking place from 28-30 September at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, the Summit will bring together titans of industry from Italy and around the world, alongside ministers, mayors, CEOs, and creative leaders, to shape the future of a sector that continues to prove its power to generate jobs, economic resilience, and global connection.

The event is hosted in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Tourism, ENIT (the Italian national tourist board), the Municipality of Rome, and the Lazio Region.

Rome is a fitting location for a sector that thrives on timeless beauty, innovation, and cultural exchange.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said “Italy represents everything the world loves about travel — beauty, quality, culture and cuisine. Rome is the perfect stage for a Summit that will welcome the world’s tourism leaders to think boldly, act collaboratively, and help shape a decade of growth rooted in excellence.”

Global Titans of Tourism Head to the Eternal City

Italy will welcome the world’s tourism leaders as the sector accelerates into a decade of growth expected to outpace the wider economy nearly fourfold.

WTTC’s Members, and many of Italy’s leading Travel & Tourism business leaders will play a central role, reflecting Italy’s leadership in cruising, hospitality, fashion, and wellness tourism.

From artificial intelligence and sustainable aviation to destination stewardship and the preservation of culture and heritage, the 2025 Global Summit will cover the most urgent and exciting developments in the sector such as transport innovation, luxury and fashion travel, and tourism policies for a connected future.

During the Global Summit, WTTC’s current Chair, Greg O’Hara, Founder and Senior Managing Director of Certares Management LLC (“Certares”) will hand over the baton to Manfredi Lefebvre, Chairman of Heritage Group and co-chair of luxury travel company Abercrombie and Kent - one of the most recognised names in Travel & Tourism.

Manfredi Lefebvre, Executive Chairman of AKTG, Abercrombie & Kent and Crystal Cruises and WTTC Chair-Elect, added: “As we gather in the heart of Italy, we are not just celebrating the resilience of the travel and tourism industry, but also embracing the opportunity to innovate and inspire for a sustainable future. Rome, with its rich history and vibrant culture, serves as an ideal backdrop for this pivotal dialogue among global leaders.”

“Together, we can harness the power of tourism to create meaningful experiences that transcend borders and foster global connections.”

Grande Bellezza Meets Global Influence

Italy is not only one of the world’s most visited destinations, but also one of the most admired.

As Minister Daniela Santanchè remarked during a recent meeting with WTTC, Italy offers “beauty everywhere.” It’s a country defined by la Grande Bellezza: history, nature, architecture, gastronomy, music, and culture, where timeless appeal meets modern creativity.

From the Ryder Cup to the America’s Cup, Italy also continues to draw the world’s attention with its headline events, and the rise of the blue economy, from mega-yachts to sustainable marinas, shows how Italian tourism is embracing the sea as a new frontier for growth.

As the fourth most visited country in Europe, Italy offers more than a destination, it delivers an experience. From its world-leading wellness retreats to its legendary luxury fashion houses, Italy is the embodiment of travel at its finest.

At this year’s Global Summit, that legacy will be celebrated and explored.

A Global Summit of Substance

Travel & Tourism is more than an economic engine, though it contributes 10% of global GDP and supports 320MN jobs. It is a platform for peace, cultural pride, innovation, and human connection.

For more information, updates on speakers and sessions, please visit WTTC.

https://wttc.org/events-webinars/global-summit/2025-rome