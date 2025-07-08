PATA Debuts “Tourism in Focus”: Monthly Insights Tracking the Future-Defining Trends in Tourism

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has released the first edition of Tourism in Focus, a new series of monthly publications designed to capture key tourism trends and developments across the Asia Pacific region and present such crucial information in a concise, accessible format.

Published under the tagline ‘Insights for a Meaningful Pacific Asia Tourism Economy’, the series delivers timely, data-driven intelligence on how travel and tourism is shaping national economies and industry priorities. It will inspect a wide range of tourism segments, including activity-based, cultural, experiential, health and wellness, special interest, and purpose-driven tourism.

“It is with pride that I introduce the Tourism in Focus series,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid. “This initiative, crafted in alignment with the Association’s Strategy 2030, enhances PATA’s commitment to equipping members and the wider industry with knowledge of emerging trends, innovations, and opportunities that will shape the future of travel and tourism.”

Mr Hamid added, “With each edition, Tourism in Focus will present insights shared by a diverse range of PATA partners and expert members, reflecting the richness of perspectives across our network. By working together, we aim to keep the industry informed and ready for what comes next.”

The debut edition, titled The Future of Travel is Personal, Playful, and Profound: What Marketers Must Embrace Next for Travel, was produced in partnership with Tripadvisor, a long-time PATA partner and one of the world’s leading online travel platforms.

The complimentary publication is now available on the PATA Catalog and can be accessed via the following link: www.pata.org/research-q1v63g6n2dw/p/tourism-in-focus-july-2025

Interested PATA Members are invited to contact [email protected] for more information on how to become part of this initiative.