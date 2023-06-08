Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel celebrates its 60th Anniversary

Inaugurated by Conrad Hilton in 1963, Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel marks its 60th anniversary with specially designed programming and thoughtfully curated luxury experiences – including a Diamond Stay bookable package and 60th anniversary gala – to celebrate the momentous milestone.

Rome Cavalieri is also serving as the Official Hotel of the 2023 Ryder Cup. Since its inception, the hotel has remained true to its signature opulent style and continues to serve as a leading force in the hospitality industry offering unforgettable experiences, refined accommodations, and sincerely elegant service.

Situated among 15 acres of lush Mediterranean parklands, Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel sits high on Monte Mario overlooking the entire city, offering unbeatable views of the Vatican and the Eternal City. Designed and developed by the renowned architect, Ugo Luccichenti in collaboration with the legendary Pier Luigi Nervi, Rome Cavalieri is an example of 1960s modular architecture whilst the original interiors were entrusted to famed designer, Franco Albini who adopted a linear and minimalistic look that was in vogue during the 60s.

The hotel, while keeping its original structure, has over the decades been updated and enriched with opulent interiors, antiques, and a unique private art collection – the largest in Europe. It is home to the award-wining La Pergola rooftop restaurant – the first and only 3 Michelin starred restaurant in Rome – and features a selection of elegantly decorated accommodations alongside elevated amenities and high-touch service. Over the past 60 years, Rome Cavalieri has welcomed heads of state, official delegations and international celebrities, and served as the backdrop for several Hollywood films, celebrity weddings and important summits.

In celebration of the anniversary, the hotel is offering a special ‘Diamond Stay at the Rome Cavalieri’ package as a nod to the hotel’s 1963 opening, which includes:

ADVERTISEMENT

2 nights’ stay in either the Penthouse or Planetarium Suite

A La Prairie Diamond spa treatment for two

A 7-course dinner at La Pergola for two

A tour of the La Pergola Wine Cellar

An exclusive visit to Loggia Cavalieri Malta

Private return hotel transfers

The total cost is €19,630 based on two people sharing a suite.

Alessandro Cabella, managing director, Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel said: “There are many celebrations planned for this 60th anniversary. I am proud to announce a Michelin-starred dining experience at La Pergola by Heinz Beck – prepared in collaboration with two other starred chefs, with 10 courses for 60 guests - and a 60s themed poolside gala event. Also, to mark the occasion, several limited-edition graphics, inspired by the Swinging 60s, have been developed for each hotel outlet to use throughout the year, with a pleasing and visually elegant style. This will be a year full of experiences to celebrate an important anniversary and mark six decades of this fascinating icon of Roman and international hospitality.”

Finally, the hotel has been paving the way in sustainability and travelling with a purpose and recently received the important Green Key certification for the fifth consecutive year; it was the first hotel to receive the certification in Rome.