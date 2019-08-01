Ritz-Carlton, Perth, to open in November

The Ritz-Carlton, Perth will officially open its doors at Elizabeth Quay on November 15th.

The hotel’s main feature will be the 277 sq. m Ritz-Carlton Suite, which boasts the city’s best views of the Swan River from an outdoor balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows.

A touch of Western Australia’s rugged North West will be evident in the lobby with 10,000 pieces of hand-picked Kimberley sandstone designed to recreate a sense of walking through the Karijini gorges.

The Ritz-Carlton, Perth will also feature a rooftop bar, a restaurant serving locally produced food and wine and an infinity pool.

It will be the only Ritz-Carlton property in Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perth is currently experiencing a ‘room-boom’ making it the most affordable city in Australia for hotel rooms.

Since 2012, 32 new or redeveloped hotels have opened in and around Perth, adding 3,306 new rooms to the local market with names such as DoubleTree by Hilton, the Westin, QT, Crown Towers, Alex Hotel, Intercontinental, Aloft and Tribe.

Australian Hotel Association research shows 3,556 new rooms have opened in 32 hotels and serviced apartments across the Perth metropolitan area since 2014.

By 2020, a further nine new or redeveloped hotels will come online.