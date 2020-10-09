Red Sea Development signs new King Abdulaziz University partnership

The Red Sea Development Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with King Abdulaziz University.

The agreement marks the start of a collaborative partnership intended to facilitate a series of initiatives across learning, development and research.

Signed by Red Sea chief executive, John Pagano, and university president, Abdulrahman Obaid Al-Youbi, the deal establishes a cooperation framework to support both organisations’ goals and the wider aspirations of Saudi Arabia and its Vision 2030.

“We are honoured to sign this memorandum with one of the most esteemed universities in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

“This partnership will enrich professional and scientific aspects of our business and will allow us to exchange expertise and know-how in order to achieve our mutual goals,” said Pagano.

The agreement opens new opportunities across numerous areas of marine research and monitoring within the faculty of marine sciences.

“At King Abdulaziz University, we pride ourselves on providing a vast repository of resources that facilitates access to knowledge.

“This collaboration with TRSDC enables discussion and consultation on key areas such as the conservation and enhancement of marine environments,” said Professor Al-Youbi.

TRSDC will advise KAU on the academic disciplines required for students to find work in the Saudi development, tourism and hospitality industries and specifically at TRSDC.

In addition, TRSDC will conduct educational research and surveys in collaboration with KAU to develop future academic and training programs for both parties.

Established by TRSDC, the Red Sea Project is underpinned by a commitment to regenerative tourism in construction and operations and aims to deliver a net positive conservation benefit of up to 30 per cent by 2040.

Under the deal, King Abdulaziz University will provide expertise, guidance and access to scientific references with a focus on region-related encyclopaedias and scientific publications that will support this ambition, as well as sharing social research projects and studies relevant to the project.