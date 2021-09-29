Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Mumbai Sahar to open next year

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will further develop its presence in India with a 300-room new-build hotel located at Mumbai International Airport.

Expected to open next summer, the new property will be operated by hotel management company Masa Hotels Private.

Conveniently located minutes from Terminal 2 – the main terminal serving international flights, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Mumbai Sahar will offer guests direct accessibility to the second busiest airport in the country with close to 50 million passengers passing through annually.

The hotel will offer comfortable accommodations and modern amenities to suit both business and leisure travellers visiting Mumbai.

Upon opening, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Mumbai Sahar will complement Wyndham’s already strong presence of nearly 50 hotels all across India and add to the company’s current Mumbai portfolio with properties in Juhu, Powai and Navi Mumbai.

This hotel is the latest in Wyndham’s continued growth across the Indian sub-continent with 34 additional hotels in the development pipeline.

Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Mumbai Sahar will offer guests sophisticated interiors and modern rooms, suites and amenities.

Part of the Masa Group, Masa Hotels Private is headquartered in Mumbai with business operations spread across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sabir Rassul, director, Masa Hotels Private, said: “This is the flagship hotel of the Masa Hotel Group, and we are very proud to have partnered with the world’s largest hotel franchising company – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to bring one of their most popular brands in the vicinity of Mumbai International Airport at Sahar.

“Noesis Capital Advisors and chief executive Nandivardhan Jain played an instrumental role in supporting us in adding this property to our portfolio of nine hotels.

“Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Mumbai marks an important milestone in our expansion plans, and we look forward to welcoming our first guests next year.”