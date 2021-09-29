American Airlines signs IndiGo codeshare deal

American Airlines is opening new doors across India this fall thanks to a new codeshare agreement with IndiGo.

The agreement will place American’s code on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India, providing a convenient option for customers arriving on the carrier’s new Bengaluru (BLR) and Delhi (DEL) flights.

The codeshare, which will require United States and Indian government approvals, is expected to begin in October.

American will launch new service between New York (JFK) and Delhi on October 31st and between Seattle and Bengaluru on January 4th next year.

“We’re eager to add IndiGo as our trusted partner in India,” said Vasu Raja, American chief revenue officer.

“Whether our customers are traveling for business or pleasure, this new partnership makes it easy to reach all four corners of India.

“Today we’re adding 29 new routes to our map as a result of this agreement, providing customers with even more options around the globe.”

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by number of passengers carried, is based in Gurgaon, Haryana, India.

With its fleet of 275 aircraft, the airline operates more than 1,100 daily flights, connecting 70 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

“We are delighted to sign this codeshare agreement with one of the world’s largest and most reputed airlines,” said Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive of IndiGo.

“We are confident that this will be a strong partnership that will create many opportunities for trade and tourism through IndiGo’s seamless nationwide connectivity.

“We look forward to having American’s customers on our lean clean flying machine, as we extend to them our on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience.”