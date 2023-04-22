Rainbow Ryders Celebrates 40 Years in Business

Premier hot air balloon operator Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company is celebrating its 40-year anniversary this fall.

The locally based business announces its upcoming move to Glendale, Arizona as it continues to fly high across the Southwest.

“Forty years is a milestone that few companies ever achieve,” says Founder and CEO Scott Appelman. “I’m happy and proud to say that Rainbow Ryders has enjoyed four decades of growth and serves as the leader in the hot air balloon industry.”

Rainbow Ryders started offering hot air balloon flights in the scenic Rio Grande Valley back in 1983 and has grown to become the premier and largest hot air balloon ride company serving the Southwest, with flights offered in Phoenix, Albuquerque, and Colorado Springs with its forty-balloon fleet.

Flying safely for four decades, Rainbow Ryders pilots have flown more than 100,000 hours combined, serving 40,000 passengers per year. The company credits its success to providing unrivaled customer service, pilot expertise and safety, along with being the ultimate bucket list experience.

Rainbow Ryders recently broke ground on a new larger office located at 7934 N Glen Harbor Blvd in Glendale. The nearly 14,000 square foot facility, being built by Ganem Construction, will serve as the new headquarters for the Valley and is being designed to maximize the client experience. The building starts with the front, which boasts a steel entry element inspired by a balloon burner. On the way to the front door is a gazebo space capable of hosting weddings and other special occasions. Once inside, the space incorporates a client check-in area, where clients meet their pilot, shop for merchandise and get a sneak peek through windows into the hanger, where their caravan and balloon ride awaits. The move from Phoenix brings exciting opportunities for more growth.

“Glendale is known for its vast offerings in the experiential entertainment space,” says Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers. “Welcoming Rainbow Ryders as another major attraction further cements the significant contributions travel and tourism have on our economy. I’m so proud that Scott and the team at Rainbow Ryders chose Glendale as we continue to grow together.”

Rainbow Ryders is currently hiring in Phoenix and Albuquerque. For more information, visit https://rainbowryders.com or follow them at @rainbowryders.

