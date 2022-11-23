Rafa Nadal visits Quito’s tourist attractions

On Sunday 27 November, Quito will host world no. 2 tennis player Rafa Nadal, and no. 4, Casper Ruud. The elite athletes will follow a packed schedule of events as they explore the Ecuadorian capital.

The schedule of activities will include taking the tennis players on one of the first trips on the Quito Metro, Ecuador’s first underground transport system, that runs from the north to the south of the capital in just 34 minutes, and is proof of Quito tourism’s firm commitment to sustainability. Upon arrival at San Francisco station, they will play a mini tennis match before their exhibition.

Nadal and Ruud will meet a group of children from Patronato San José, the municipality responsible for social support projects for vulnerable groups, and will then hold a press conference in the historic Plaza de San Francisco, which will be the starting point for the tennis players on their tour of Quito’s Historic Centre, the first to be declared a World Heritage Site. They will discover its stunning architecture and religious iconography, as well as its numerous churches home to endless cultural and historical treasures from the colonial era.

Finally, on Sunday 27 November, the schedule will draw to a close with the exhibition match between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud at 5:30pm at the Coliseo Rumiñahui, which is expected to attract large crowds. The match will be broadcast globally on cable TV.

Tourists from around the world will travel to the Capital of the Middle of the World to explore the city alongside these tennis stars. The Metropolitan District of Quito predicts that thanks to this event, the city’s tourism establishments will generate an approximate income of 2.9 million dollars.

About Quito Tourism Board

Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic centre, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.

Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species.

It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavours with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.