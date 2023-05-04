Qatar Airways Launches Safety and Security Week 2023 with Key Local Partners

Qatar Airways launched its Safety and Security Week 2023, which sees a continuous and multifaceted focus across the group on maintaining the absolute highest safety and security standards.

The launch event, as well as activities taking place throughout the week include the Ministry of Interior; General Directorate of Civil Defence, Drug Enforcement Directorate, Al Fazaa Police, Traffic Awareness Department, Community Policing Department, the Police Canine Section, Cyber & Financial Crimes Prevention Department and the Criminal Investigation Department. With a key element of education and training, several participating organisations will also provide expertise, including the Oryx School, Mowasalat Karwa Academy and Hamad Medical Corporation’s Hamad International Training Centre (HITC) and Tobacco Control Centre (TCC).

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, who officially opened the event said: “Safety and Security in aviation has to operate to the highest of standards all of the time. We are familiar at a global scale with the consequences of ineffective safety and security, which can have a profound impact on passengers, the aviation industry, and the global economy. Our approach is comprehensive and includes a network of regulatory and procedural frameworks, partnerships, technological endeavours and collaboration between large number of internal and external partners and agencies. It is vital that we work together to ensure our passengers and customers are safe and secure whilst travelling and also at their destinations”.

Activities throughout the week include staff quizzes, live demos, recognition awards, panel discussions, exhibitions, games, team contests & competitions. These illustrate Qatar Airways’ commitment to safety which is further demonstrated by the airline being the first in the world to successfully undergo the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) in 2003. During the global Covid-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways never stopped flying and maintained the highest possible levels of health and safety standards both on the ground and in the air resulting in industry-leading recognition from organisations, including Skytrax, APEX and Airline Ratings.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Group Safety and Security, Mr. Ashish Jain, said: “Safety & Security is our highest priority and is expressed in all our Corporate Values. The Qatar Airways Safety & Security Week 2023 is another opportunity to reinforce this message across the entire Group. I want to thank my colleagues and partners, both internal and external, for demonstrating their commitment to Safety and Security through their support for this fantastic event”.

