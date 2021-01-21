Qatar Airways expands Iberia codeshare partnership

Qatar Airways has signed an expanded codeshare agreement with oneworld partner Iberia.

The agreement will enhance connectivity between the two airlines’ complementary networks and will offer additional travel options to customers.

Sales of the added destinations have commenced already with the additional codeshare flights starting from today.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are pleased to further expand our codeshare cooperation with Iberia, Spain’s largest carrier and the leading airline connecting Europe with Latin America.

“Despite the challenges of 2020, it has been our priority to maintain reliable global connectivity for our passengers.

“This expansion of our strategic partnership with Iberia further strengthens connectivity between the hubs of Doha and Madrid ensuring more flexible travel options for our customers.

“Qatar Airways and Iberia have enjoyed the mutual benefits our partnership has brought us since its establishment in 2017, providing more choice and seamless global connectivity for our millions of passengers.

“As global travel recovers, we look forward to further expanding our commercial cooperation with Iberia and continuing to provide the unrivalled five-star service our passengers have come to expect.”

The expanded commercial cooperation will increase the number of destinations available to Iberia passengers from 29 to 36 on Qatar Airways’ network, including new destinations in Angola, Australia, Mozambique, New Zealand and South Africa.

Qatar Airways passengers will also benefit from additional connectivity, with the ability to book travel to and from an additional four destinations on Iberia’s network in Brazil, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala and Senegal.

Iberia Group chief executive, Javier Sanchez-Prieto, said: “The extension of the codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways is very good news for us.

“At Iberia we work so that, when countries eliminate their restrictions, we can offer our clients the widest and most comprehensive network possible.

“The extension of this codeshare agreement with our oneworld partner, Qatar Airways, opens up new markets in Australia and Africa and improves the connectivity we offer between Spain and the rest of the world with a very high-quality service offered by our partner, Qatar Airways.”