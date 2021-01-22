Nakheel launches Covid-19 vaccination drive for employees

Master developer Nakheel hosted a company-wide Covid-19 vaccination drive for employees and their families.

The effort is part of a commitment to prioritise staff wellbeing and safeguard public health.

More than 1,200 staff and family members signed up for the scheme, with 150 people receiving the inoculation every hour.

Kieran Scott, executive director, Nakheel Human Resources, said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our workforce is always our priority.

“Our Covid-19 vaccination drive was open to all staff and their relatives, highlighting our commitment to putting employees first, and to supporting the tireless efforts of the UAE government in rolling out the vaccine across the country.”

Nakheel - which is the master developer of the Palm Jumeirah and other mega projects in Dubai - partnered with Tamouh Healthcare for the event, with 14 medical staff administering the Sinopharm vaccine.

Fahmi Omar, a general manager at Nakheel and one of the first to register for the vaccine, said: “I believe that we must all support the overall directives of the UAE.

“Getting vaccinated is a key element in the fight against Covid-19.”