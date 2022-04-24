P&O Cruises Food Heroes to welcome culinary inspired holidays

P&O Cruises Food Heroes will be travelling this year for a series of food and drink inspired holidays.

The Food Heroes, Marco Pierre White, Olly Smith, José Pizarro and Kjartan Skjelde will join guests across the P&O Cruises fleet for demonstrations, talks and hosted dinners.

P&O Cruises Food Hero Marco Pierre White said: “Whether I am designing menus for the Celebration night or doing a cookery demonstration for guests on board in my Cookery Club, I know that it has to make a holiday truly magical and memorable. Classic dishes made with seasonal and local ingredients will always create a fantastic dining experience.”

P&O Cruises Food Hero Olly Smith said: “It’s a joy to help guests choose the perfect drink to enjoy after a day exploring a spectacular destination or to accompany José’s glorious tapas in The Glass House. There is a wine out there for every palate and I love to give guests the opportunity to discover new grape varieties and styles for themselves.”

More on P&O Cruises Food Heroes:

Marco Pierre White – an internationally renowned chef for over 30 years, Marco hosts masterclasses and dinners in The Cookery Club when on board Britannia and his innovative celebration night menus are perfect for foodies.

Olly Smith – multi award-winning wine expert and TV personality, Olly heads up The Glass House restaurant and bar and will help guests choose a variety of wines from across the world. He also develops wine tasting experiences for guests to enjoy.

José Pizarro – originally from Cáceres, Spain, José’s fresh, seasonal ingredients showcases the best of Spanish cuisine. José has created a bespoke tapas menu in The Glass House on board Iona with wine pairings by Olly Smith, as well as street food dishes for Taste 360.

Kjartan Skjelde – Founder of two restaurants in Stavanger, Norway, Kjartan has appeared as a judge on TV series MasterChef Norway, is host of his own cooking show, Camp Kulinaris and has written four cookbooks. He uses seasonal produce, making the most of the wilds of Norway and has created a bespoke six-course taster menu exclusively for Epicurean on board Iona.