Pardo takes on operations role with Avani Hotels

Avani Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Javier Pardo as vice president of operations.

Pardo reports directly to Robert Kunkler, chief operating officer of Minor Hotels, owners of Avani, and is based at the regional office in Bangkok.

It is hoped his appointment will further strengthen Avani’s presence and resources in this key market.

Pardo will be overseeing the operational excellence and financial performance for the brand, and he will also be leading new brand initiatives, following a refresh programme that was launched at the end of 2018.

He brings almost two decades of hospitality experience throughout Europe, with his last posting being director of operations and commercial director for the NH Hotel Group.

He holds an executive MBA from Instituto Internacional San Telmo and speaks Spanish, English and French.

“Avani continues to expand our current portfolio of 24 properties in 15 countries with more than 20 hotels in the pipeline in south-east Asia, South Korea, Australia, Tunisia, the Maldives, and the UAE,” said Kunkler.

“We are confident that under Javier’s leadership our relationships with our business and hotel partners will continue to thrive and grow.”