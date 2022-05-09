Otrum globally approved for guest TV, signage and content casting

Otrum’s full range of guest facing solutions, including guest TV, public area digital signage and secure in-room content casting powered by Google ChromecastTM is now approved by Accor.

Aïssa Hriss, Accor KAM with Otrum added “At Otrum we stand behind our reputation as a trusted provider in this segment. We have 35 years of product development experience, and a brand name that stands for dependable quality. With the migration to dedicated cloud platforms over the last 10 years, we now have a solution portfolio to satisfy guests, owners, operator and of course a large global chain such as Accor”

Otrum’s agreement with Accor will offer services to all their hotel brands, with tailored solutions to fit the variety of brand profiles. Otrum utilises the Amazon Web Services suite to deliver a global platform, with unparalleled stability, robustness and operational uptime.

Late in 2020 Otrum launched the Otrum Mirage SaaS platform for guest TV management. Compatible with LG, Philips and Samsung displays, Otrum Mirage is the foundation for all new Otrum solutions going forward. Designed to be API centric at its core, Otrum Mirage allows simple integration with 3rd party applications. Thanks to the global SaaS platform architecture, all hotels will be provisioned with the latest screen software, and thus enabled to adopt new leading-edge services.

About Otrum

Otrum is a privately owned segment leader, which was founded in Norway in 1985. The company provides cloud management and control of over 180,000 smart TVs, and in addition provides the digital signage solutions for over 1,000 sites. Otrum’s in-house Research & Development division enables the company to rapidly address changing market needs, additionally with full control of our product IPR we set the industry standards. Otrum interactive solutions are the market leading solutions for functionality, stability and ease of use – with over 3 million users per month. Otrum operates through a network of strategic regional partners placed throughout EMEA and. For more information visit www.otrum.com.

