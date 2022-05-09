Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel redefines Beverly Hills Luxury

It’s an exciting 2022 for this legendary property with more enhancements forthcoming.

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel announces it is in the midst of a robust refurbishment project that will redefine Beverly Hills luxury, with the first phase of the project being completed: the introduction of the newly refurbished Beverly Wing guest rooms and suites.

Designed by the iconic and award-winning David Collins Studio, the guest rooms and suites will offer hints of drama and old Hollywood glamour, with an inspired contemporary twist. Dressed in soft pastels, the rooms represent Rodeo Drive luxury and provide guests with a sanctuary of comfort.

The design for the guest rooms, suites and corridors takes its initial inspiration from British interior designer Syrie Maugham’s 1934 white drawing room, which utilized mirror and shades of ivory to magnificent effect. An imagined connection between this iconic British designer of the Art Deco era and the Hollywood glamour of the 1920s and 30s has been created specifically for Beverly Wilshire.

Guests can now book a newly refreshed Signature Balcony Room, One-Bedroom Beverly Suite, One-Bedroom Beverly Suite with View and Balcony and a One-Bedroom Corner Beverly Suite.

While the refurbishment is set to complete by summer 2022, the Hotel will continue to welcome guests during this exciting time; make a reservation today by enjoying one of these special offers.

Approachable elegance and warm hospitality await at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel.

