oneworld Launches Its First Branded Lounge in Partnership with ASPIRE at Incheon Airport

Global airline alliance oneworld entered the airport lounge business with the opening of its first-ever branded lounge in December 2023. Located airside at terminal 1 of Incheon Airport in Seoul, Korea, in the area of the former Jeju Lounge, the new oneworld lounge offers 148 seats and has a surface space of a generous 555m2. The concept of the lounge was developed in collaboration with ASPIRE, the lounge business of global aviation ground services provider Swissport. Swissport Korea manages the daily operations of the oneworld lounge.

“We are honored to support oneworld in bringing their first branded airport lounge to the market,” said David Collyer, Global Vice President Executive Lounges at Swissport International AG. “After expanding our own lounge business to Asia with the opening of an Aspire Lounge in Tokyo’s Narita Airport in Japan in 2022, we are excited to enter the South Korean market with oneworld as a globally renowned partner.”

“When our partners decide to focus on their core product, they look for reliable outsourcing partners, also when it comes to airport lounges. Our hospitality products are carefully developed to meet the unique and evolving needs of our airport, airline and alliance partners,” says Brad Moore, CEO Asia-Pacific of Swissport International AG. “We are delighted to have been selected as oneworld’s partner to launch their first branded airport lounge.”

Incheon Airport is served by seven oneworld members including American Airlines, Finnair, Cathay Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas Airways, Qatar Airways and SriLankan Airlines. The seven airlines operate more than 60 flights a week to Incheon, connecting the South Korean capital with more than 900 destinations globally through oneworld members’ network. oneworld Emerald and Sapphire passengers departing Incheon, as well as First and Business Class customers traveling with oneworld member airlines, will enjoy access to the new lounge.

“With oneworld celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, we are incredibly proud to be opening the very first oneworld branded lounge experience for our member airlines’ customers,” says Gerhard Girkinger, oneworld Vice President, Customer Experience, Delivery and Membership. “The new oneworld lounge is an exciting next step in our vision to making travel bright. Together with ASPIRE, we have combined refined fixtures and finishes, digital technologies, and warm and ergonomic settings to create smart and memorable travel experiences. Our new Incheon lounge resets the benchmark for contemporary travel and will serve as the blueprint for future oneworld lounges in select airports around the world.”

At the new oneworld lounge at Incheon passengers choose between vibrant and calming spaces depending on whether they prefer to recharge, relax or socialize with other travelers, friends or family. The main space of the lounge features luxurious materials and designs such as royal blue velvet and eco-leather, while the business area provides an array of seating configurations and meeting booths where guests can enjoy a coffee and quick bite while catching up on work. A softly illuminated screen creates a space for travelers to unwind and re-energize. Moreover, the oneworld lounge offers a tea pavilion, a VIP room, VC rooms, self-service buffet counters where guests will find a range of culinary delights, a spectacular bar, dedicated washrooms and two showers.

With more than 30 years of experience, ASPIRE is Europe’s largest brand in the airport lounges sector. In 2023 more than 4 million customers worldwide were welcomed in over 64 ASPIRE lounges in 13 countries. The airport hospitality brand recently opened new lounges at Toronto City Airport in Canada, and Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Finland, and has extended the lounge agreement at Basel Airport in Switzerland.