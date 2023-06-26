One&Only Aesthesis Now Accepting Reservations

Tucked away on the exclusive Glyfada seafront, along the Athenian Riviera, One&Only’s highly anticipated debut resort in Greece is set to welcome guests from October 2023. A captivating coastal hideaway, One&Only Aesthesis celebrates the effortless sophistication of a bygone era, revealing a world of untold nostalgia and mid-century glamour.

Overlooking the sapphire waters of the Saronic Gulf, One&Only Aesthesis is set within a protected 21-hectare beach and forest reserve. Framed by fragrant lavender fields and postcard-perfect coastal views, the resort evokes the feeling of a private island, just a short drive from the ancient wonders of the Greek capital.

“One&Only consistently sets a precedent for delivering exceptional one-off resorts and unrivalled ultra-luxury experiences in every destination we enter. We are delighted to begin our Greek odyssey with One&Only Aesthesis – a new beach resort in the heart of one of the world’s most fabled cities.” says Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. “As we continue our expansion across Europe, our debut in Greece will strengthen our brand positioning, bringing One&Only to the cradle of European civilisation. Inspired by the cultural heritage and culinary riches of Athens, One&Only Aesthesis is a celebration of life, energy, authenticity, glamour and charisma, providing an idyllic base from which to explore the rest of the country.”

To spearhead the opening, One&Only has appointed Yann Gillet as General Manager. Having held leadership roles worldwide, Yann brings over 20 years of international hospitality experience. “I am excited to be leading the opening of One&Only Aesthesis in Glyfada,” says Yann. “The resort is driving the revival of this legendary beachfront setting, which for many Greeks will transcend time and transport them to the paradise of their youth. Guests can anticipate a resort experience that is inspired by the vibrant cosmopolitan buzz of the ‘60s and ‘70s, at the height of the Hollywood Grecian era.”

Nostalgic Coastal Glamour

One&Only Aesthesis embodies the glamour of the Aegean with a collection of breathtaking rooms, bungalows, villas, and an exclusive community of One&Only Private Homes, all designed to frame the stunning beauty of the Grecian coastline. Bathed in sunlight, the architecture pays homage to mid-century design with high ceilings, woven leather details, muted tones, and natural accents.

Offering the unparalleled peace and seclusion of an island-style retreat, the resort’s 95 stylish bungalows, 18 residences and two iconic villas come with private pools, sunny gardens filled with fragrant Greek flora, and atmospheric outdoor showers and fireplaces. One&Only’s signature Villa One is the epitome of indoor-outdoor living and celebrates all of the brand’s hallmarks. Spread over 1,400sqm, it features a statement swimming pool, unfettered views from every angle, and an expansive deck that stretches right to the water’s edge. This stunning split-level two-bedroom villa offers a remarkable sense of space and seclusion imbued with the resort’s modern comfort and nostalgic tones. For larger groups and multi-generational stays, Villa One can be connected to Villa Nostos, the resort’s second villa, to create a sensational four-bedroom retreat. A Two-Bedroom Epos Residence can also be adjoined to create a one-of-a-kind six-bedroom sanctuary for the ultimate friends or family getaway.

Fostering opportunities for creating new and shared experiences among the community are the 14 One&Only Private Homes. In tune with the coastal setting, each Private Home embodies a unique haven of style, juxtaposing ancient myth with modern lifestyle. Owners of One&Only Private Homes will enjoy complimentary access and use of One&Only Aesthesis resort facilities along with a plethora of global network privileges.

Grecian Flavours

Known as a culinary innovator and leader, One&Only Aesthesis will add to Kerzner’s global repertoire of Michelin-starred and celebrity chefs with Ettore Botrini and Paco Morales. Rejoicing food at heart, the resort pays homage to the thousands of years of Greek culture and cuisine, using ingredients grown locally for a soulful Mediterranean essence.

Ora, Greek for ‘time’, is the all-day dining restaurant with Chef Ettore Botrini at the helm. His playful and creative menu focuses on fresh Mediterranean flavours and a sense of place that connects nature, traditions and al-fresco living. Adding a touch of Andalucian-Mediterranean cuisine, El Bar de Paco Morales will be a pop-up dining venue with a buzzing ambience inspired by the chef’s home city of Cordoba.

Centred around an impressive olive tree, Alelia bar will offer signature olive cocktails infused with fresh herbs from the resort’s garden. Homegrown concept Thimisi is inspired by two of the most iconic personalities of the Athenian golden era – Maria Callas and Jackie O’. Facing west, the outdoor sunset bar comes alive in the evening and captures the vibrant spirit of the glamorous Riviera lifestyle with reimagined classic cocktails and sundowner music sessions. Minima, a beach and pool bar, will be the place to unwind and escape on the water’s edge.

Aegean Adventures

Celebrating its prized location between city and sea, One&Only Aesthesis offers curated experiences designed to reveal the natural and cultural wonders of Athens, from discovering World Heritage sites to sailing, hiking and soaking in the region’s famed hot springs.

The resort will feature holistic wellness facilities with an indulgent spa and the Club One fitness hub, home to a fully equipped gym, tennis courts and Padel. The KidsOnly Club will delight younger travellers with nature-based activities and educational programmes that inspire learning and play in the garden, tree house, music room, and amphitheatre. A destination to see and be seen, the adults-only Beach Club will capture the convivial spirit of the Riviera with stylish cabanas, live music, and sun-soaked dining.

Situated in Glyfada, the resort is a short, 30-minute drive from Athens city centre and from Athens International Airport. One&Only Aesthesis will begin welcoming guests from October 2023. For reservations or more information, please visit oneandonlyresorts.com/aesthesis.