Oman Air increases the number of flights to destinations in India

Oman Air, the Sultanate of Oman’s flag carrier, has amended its summer schedule to reflect increased frequency and flight resumptions. Based on the table below, the airline is boosting frequency to 8 Indian destinations: Bangalore, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Kochi, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Chennai as demand increases.

Between Muscat and its operational India destinations, the airline introduced wide-body service, including the B787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330 in addition to the Boeing 737. Guests should check omanair.com for the most up-to-date flight schedules and times, as they are subject to change.

Oman Air welcomes all guests to the Sultanate of Oman on board its award-winning flights. As of May 22, 2022, all COVID-19 preventive safety precautions and procedures previously in place at airports across Oman have been lifted.

Guests departing Oman should ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com.

Oman Air has been recognised as World’s Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2021, Middle East’s Leading Airline 2021, Middle East’s Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2021, Middle East’s Leading Airline - Economy Class 2021, Middle East’s Leading Inflight Magazine 2021 by World Travel Awards