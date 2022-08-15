Nova Scotia Sending Crews to Help Newfoundland and Labrador Battle Wildfires

Nova Scotia has answered the call to help fight large wildfires in Newfoundland.

“I’m proud of our Department firefighters for answering the call of duty, and I know their service is greatly appreciated by our neighbours in Newfoundland,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables. “We are always happy to help fire crews in other places when our resources allow, safe in the knowledge that our help will be returned when we need it.”

Twenty of the Department’s wildland firefighters and one agency representative will join Newfoundland and Labrador crews in Gander.

They will leave Shubenacadie today, August 15, travel to Newfoundland by ferry and arrive in Gander on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they will learn where they will be deployed to gain control of forest fires that are currently burning out of control.

Current fire conditions in Nova Scotia allow for resources to be shared. The Department will ensure proper firefighting resources are maintained within the province.

Nova Scotia is a member of the Canadian Mutual Aid Resource Sharing Agreement, which ensures all provinces and territories will receive help if forest fires become too large to handle. The affected province covers the costs of the jurisdictions that are sending help.