Norwegian Jewel to return to operation as recovery continues

Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed the return to service of Norwegian Jewel.

She will become the first ship from the company to sail from Panama City (Colón).

The fully renovated Norwegian Jewel becomes the thirteenth vessel from the 17-ship fleet to return to service.

The ship will be offering immersive itineraries to Alaska from May through September before homeporting in Panama beginning November 24th.

The November voyages will mark the first-time homeporting in the destination from either port – the Colón Cruise Terminal and Fuerte Amador Cruise Terminal in Panama City.

Her first voyage will be a 12-day adventure sailing up the South American coast, visiting nine remarkable ports, and launching from the historic city of Panama City (Colón), Panama.

“Norwegian Jewel’s first sail is not just another major milestone in our great cruise comeback but it’s the sign of a bright future as we will seasonally homeport from incredible Panama in November,” said Norwegian Cruise chief executive, Harry Sommer.

“With Norwegian Jewel’s diverse itineraries spanning voyages from Alaska to the Caribbean, guests will be able to see the world in one of our award-winning ships.”

Through the end of March next year, Norwegian Jewel will offer a total of eight Panama Canal roundtrip cruises ranging from eight-to-ten-day itineraries starting from Colón, the Caribbean side of Panama, and ending in Panama City (Fuerte Amador), the Pacific side of Panama, and vice versa.