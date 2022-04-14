NCL launches NFT marketplace

Norwegian Cruise Line has launched its NCL NFT marketplace, allowing global travellers and brand aficionados to own a piece of history with NFTs showcasing the art and inspiration for its newest vessels, Norwegian Prima and Viva.

The launch is a first for both NCL and the cruise industry, and adds to the Brand’s legacy of pioneering firsts.

The collection was created by Manuel Di Rita, widely known as “Peeta,” the Italian artist who designed the hull art on the record-breaking Norwegian Prima and her sister vessel Norwegian Viva. The six pieces in the collection can be found at https://nft.ncl.com.

One of the art pieces will be auctioned at the starting rate of USD$2,500, with the remaining NFTs to be sold for prices beginning at USD$250. The winner of the auction will also be awarded a balcony stateroom on one of Norwegian Prima’s U.S. inaugural voyages, setting sail from Miami.

All proceeds from the NFT auction and sales will be donated to Teach For America. Teach For America finds, develops, and supports a network of leaders who expand opportunity for children.

Norwegian Cruise Line was voted ‘World’s Leading Cruise Line 2021’ and ‘World’s Leading Large Ship Cruise Line 2021’ by voters of World Travel Awards.