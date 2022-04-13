Global travel & tourism sector unites to support Ukraine

Julia Simpson, President & CEO, WTTC

Travel and tourism businesses around the globe have come together to support Ukraine with millions of hotel rooms for refugees escaping the conflict, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

WTTC members such as Accor, Airbnb, Carnival Corporation, the European Travel Commission, Expedia, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Internova Travel Group, Marriott International, MSC Cruises, Radisson, and Uber to name just a few, have opened their doors to refugees in neighbouring countries donating rooms, transport, clothing, food, shelter, urgent supplies and financial contributions.

In Ukraine, hotels have continued to stay open offering a base to charities, journalists, and those stranded by the conflict.

Businesses across the global Travel & Tourism sector including airports, airlines, cruise lines, and tour operators, are going to extraordinary lengths to help alleviate the suffering of those affected.

This invasion has caused the biggest displacement of people in Europe since the Second World War.

In addition to providing urgently needed accommodation, businesses large and small have made multi-million-pound donations to disaster relief funds which have been supplemented by individual fund-raising initiatives.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said: “There has been an outpouring of support from Travel & Tourism companies across the globe.

“Hotels have opened their doors receiving refugees, and in Ukraine, teams on the ground are keeping hotels open for aid agencies, journalists, and those stranded and desperate.

“Cruise lines and airlines have transported supplies, and across the board the response has been incredible, and I salute the courage of teams on the ground.

“WTTC and our Members stand for peace and respecting the national sovereignty of every nation and our hearts go out to all those who are suffering from this brutal invasion.”

Many companies around the world have generously matched their employees’ contributions to support charities providing help through emergency aid and essential supplies.

Temporary accommodation has been arranged thanks to generous Travel & Tourism employees opening their homes to provide emergency shelter. Airbnb also devised creative solutions to get money into the hands of local people.

In addition, much needed medical and hospital supplies have been provided by businesses’ donations through various charities around the world.

WTTC and the Global Travel & Tourism sector are united in providing help to those affected by this crisis.