Norwegian Cruise Line cancels all November sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has confirmed none of its three brands will return to operation until at least the end of November.

The move impacts Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The trio operate a total of 28 ships, with all departures until November 30th now cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the company said it “will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited”.

Guests currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises have been asked to contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.

The Centres for Disease Control & Prevention recently extended its ‘no sail’ order to cover all departures from the United States until October 31st.

The body had reportedly requested the suspension of operations run into February next year, but was rebuffed by government authorities.

The order is now set to expire just days before the presidential election.