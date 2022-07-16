Norwegian Cruise Line announces 100 ‘Giving Joy’ campaign winners

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, announced today the 100 winners of its 2022 “Norwegian’s Giving Joy™” contest, the Company’s annual recognition program that celebrates devoted educators across the U.S. and Canada.

These 100 award-winning education heroes, will embark on an exclusive five-day cruise aboard NCL’s newest record-breaking ship Norwegian Prima, during its inaugural voyage from Galveston, Texas from Oct. 27 - 31, 2022, where GRAMMY Award-winning artist and superstar Kelly Clarkson will host an exclusive concert on board. A special award ceremony will also take place to honor these devoted individuals and to announce the top three Grand Prize winners who will each receive $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively for their school.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate and reward these classroom warriors with an incredible vacation on board our newest, beautiful ship, Norwegian Prima,” said Harry Sommer, president, and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Each of these educators dedicate themselves to their students and their communities. Their role is to broaden their students’ horizons with new experiences, and now we are honored to have the opportunity to do the same for them.”

This year, the contest drew support for teachers all across North America, with winners from Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas in the U.S., as well as British Columbia and Ontario, Canada.

The annual Norwegian’s Giving Joy program is designed to highlight the connection between travel and education and to recognise teachers for their unwavering dedication to inspiring students every day. By the end of this year, the program will have awarded 230 teachers across the U.S. and Canada with free cruises and donated over $235,000 to schools since 2019.

Norwegian Cruise Line is considered the World’s Leading Cruise Line 2021 by voters at the World Travel Awards.