Norwegian continues to struggle as Covid-19 restrictions tighten

Traffic figures for October from low-cost carrier Norwegian have been heavily influenced by lower demand caused by continued travel restrictions across Europe, with several new red zones.

In October, 319,477 customers flew with Norwegian, a decrease of 90 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The capacity (measured in available seat kilometres) this month was down 93 per cent, while the total passenger traffic (revenue passenger kilometres) decreased by 96 per cent.

The load factor was 55.3 per cent, down 32 percentage points.

Jacob Schram, chief executive of Norwegian, said: “The pandemic continues to have a negative impact on our business throughout the autumn as travel restrictions remain and new ones are imposed across large parts of Europe.

“As this pandemic will continue to affect travel for several more months, we will continue to adapt our route network in line with changing demand.”

The company operated 99.3 per cent of its scheduled flights in October, whereof 95.6 per cent departed on time.