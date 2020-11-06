New rides for Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is celebrating its tenth anniversary this month with the opening of a new zip line and roof walk.

The roof walk experience offers the chance to scale the signature Ferrari World Abu Dhabi red roof to take in the spectacular views across Yas Island, the F1 racetrack and Yas Marina.

Guests looking for more adrenaline-fueled action can try the new zip line, where they will zip from the heart of the park, outside, through the Flying Aces roller coaster loop.

For those seeking to embark on an adventure with family and friends, the dual racing challenge onboard the zip line is not to be missed.

In addition to launching these two new attractions, the theme park earlier this year welcomed a child-friendly new family zone, featuring miniature versions of four of the most famous rides at the park – the ultra-fast Formula Rossa rollercoaster, the Turbo Tower rollercoaster, a Speedway Race and the Flying Wings ride.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to 43 rides and attractions, including the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa, which transports guests to a top speed of 240 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

The park is located on Yas Island, which is also home to the Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Clymb.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is considered the Middle East’s Leading Theme Park by voters at the World Travel Awards.