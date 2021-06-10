New wellness options at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has debuted the Maldives’ first aqua wellness centre.

Further elevating the luxury wellness experience available to guests, the expansive facilities feature a brand-new hydrotherapy pool and a new menu of water therapy treatments.

The 7,735 square-foot elaborate aqua wellness centre features a custom-built hydrotherapy pool, ice fountain, steam room and sauna.

The 2,906 square-foot outdoor pool is designed in zones, where each station of the pool has been designed to carefully target a different part of the body.

The zones – which include jet bath, air jets, shower jets, and massage lounger – use varying levels of intensity and water temperature that aim to ease muscle tension, boost the immune system, increase blood circulation, speed up metabolism and improve deep sleep quality.

A sample aqua day programme consists of a targeted hydrotherapy session designed by the Maldives first ever wellness concierge, a specially curated healthy lunch in the garden to help restore the PH balance of the body, followed by a detox water therapy massage and a choice between a bespoke meditation or yoga session.

Alongside the expanded experiential spa menu, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi welcomes a diverse range of leading wellness experts to the property who will guide guests through holistic and highly customised treatments in private sessions.

The line-up of experts from all over the world – with specialties ranging from holistic medicine to martial arts to crystal healing to ayurvedic doctors – is designed to help guests achieve wellness of the mind and body long after visiting Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

“Now more than ever, travellers are looking for new wellness experiences to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit.

“We are excited to expand our spa offerings and provide unparalleled wellness journeys for our guests.

“The aqua wellness centre and hydrotherapy pool are harmonious havens of wellbeing and aim to quickly reset travellers’ bodies so they can enjoy the Maldives to the fullest,” said Etienne Dalancon, general manager, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.