New Luxury Residences in Çeşme - Türkiye

More luxury residences will complement the portfolio of Kempinski Hotels in Türkiye. After having announced new residences in Istanbul a few months ago, the international luxury hotel brand has signed another management agreement for a new residential project coming to life in a secluded bay in Alaçatı on the peninsula of Çeşme.

Especially popular with Turkish upscale guests and affluent inhabitants of Izmir, many consider this prestigious location as their number one weekend or holiday getaway. The new Kempinski Residences Alaçatı Çeşme on the westernmost end of Türkiye are expected to welcome their first residents in 2024.

“For more than 30 years, we have been offering high-class service and impeccable quality in our iconic and world-renowned Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul as well as in two beach resorts in Belek and Bodrum,” says Bernold Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Kempinski Group and Chairman of the Management Board of Kempinski AG. “To add these prestigious residences in such a magnificent location on the Aegean Sea is a further commitment by Kempinski to the Turkish market and a perfect extension of our footprint around the globe.”

Situated right on the beach on an expansive 103,000-square-metre site with a panoramic view over the deep blue Aegean Sea, Kempinski Residences Çeşme will be home to 130 modern and elegant residences, of which 100 are private villas. The characteristic façade of the buildings is a mixture of both contemporary and local Alaçatı architecture with its plain form and natural materials. Their interior design has a modern and smart style. All apartments and villas come in various configurations, including number of bedrooms, and sizes starting from 150 sq m up to 312 sq m, and provide a choice of setups in terms of gardens, terraces, balconies and seating decks. Floor-to-ceiling seamless windows, private pools, indoor and outdoor parking, a spa and wellness centre with steam bath and sauna, a fitness centre, seaside restaurants, cafés and art galleries, terraces with views, a heliport, and a beach with sun decks round off the attractive offer. From valet and room cleaning service, breakfast and catering, laundry and dry cleaning, chef and waiter services to shopping assistance, child care, garden and flower care as well as technical and IT support, this new residence provides exclusive quality service combined with traditional European style.

Dilek Real Estate Investment and Tourism Inc. is one of the leading luxury property developers in Türkiye with the vision of developing unique and distinctive projects through strategic partnerships. Domestic and international travellers enjoy coming to Alaçatı, Çeşme from all over the globe to spend their holidays, do water sports (especially windsurfing), taste the delicious food of the region, and witness the thousands of years of cultural and archaeological heritage of the region. The Kempinski Residences Çeşme sits in a special location away from the city, in a quiet area, and starts from sea level and rises with a slight slope, with its own beach and units suitable for long- and/or short-term accommodation. The project will be built in two phases: the first phase (30 units, spa, and the beach) will open in the summer of 2024, and the second phase will open at the end of 2026.

Founded by Greeks who came to work in the nearby vineyards and olive farms in the 17th century, Alaçatı has slowly transformed into one of Türkiye’s most elite destinations, boasting luxurious villas and giving access to some of the finest blue-flag beaches in the Aegean. With its cobbled alleyways and pale stone houses overgrown with sprays of pink and red bougainvillaea, the traditional town of Alaçati looks like a small Greek fishing village. But its traditional stone villas conceal a wealth of amenities, from high-end restaurants and discreet boutique hotels, to hidden courtyard cafés, art galleries, antique shops and designer boutiques. With the most exclusive destination on the famous Çeşme Peninsula, the small town combines historic ambience with modern luxury and is often referred to as Türkiye’s answer to St. Tropez.

The destination is an effortless 45-minute drive from Izmir’s international airport, Adnan Menderes