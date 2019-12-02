New head of sales for Carlton Tower Jumeirah

Jumeirah Group has appointed Paula McColgan to the role of director of sales and marketing at the Carlton Tower Jumeirah and Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel, London.

With 25 years’ experience in global luxury hotel sales and marketing, McColgan will bring an unparalleled combination of sales and marketing expertise together with a natural ability to recruit, motivate and nurture a dynamic team.

She most recently headed up the sales and marketing team at Kimpton Fitzroy London, overseeing the launch in April 2018.

From 2004-2016 she was director of sales and marketing at the Lanesborough, repositioning and relaunching the hotel in 2015 under the hotel’s new management company, Oetker Collection.

Other hotel groups McColgan has worked for during her career include Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, St Regis Hotels & Resorts and Forte Hotels & Resorts.

With her wealth of experience within the luxury hotel industry, she returns to London from Malta to drive the highly anticipated reopening of the Carlton Tower Jumeirah in the spring.

Jonas Malheiro, Jumeirah vice president sales and marketing for Europe and the Americas, commented: “Paula is a hands-on, high-energy leader and we are excited to have her join the team as we ramp up our sales and marketing efforts for the re-opening of the Carlton Tower Jumeirah.

“Her extensive expertise and ability to build strong teams, combined with her passion for luxury hospitality, will ensure a successful hotel launch as we continue to elevate our brand and service proposition.”