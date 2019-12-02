New executive chef for Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has appointed Andrea Fioravanti as the new executive chef, overseeing the hotel’s expansive culinary offering.

Chef Fioravanti is a highly experienced professional who focuses on using the best available seasonal ingredients to showcase unique flavours and cuisines from around the world.

With a career spanning more than two decades, he is an Italian national who has worked within luxury hotels, Michelin-star restaurants and the finest institutions across the globe from the UK, Spain and Taiwan to Macau and the Middle East.

Prior to joining the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah team, Fioravanti was executive chef at a top luxury casino resort in Macau China overseeing a collection of award-wining restaurants.

David Wilson, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, said: “The first time I met chef Andrea was at a restaurant in Qatar, where he was the executive chef.

“It was one of the best Italian meals I had experienced, therefore I requested to speak with chef Andrea and during our conversation it was evident that he was extremely passionate about food and creating exquisite and innovative dishes.

“We stayed in touch and I am very pleased he is now part of our team.

“I know he will bring fresh thinking to our culinary offerings, while upholding the standards of excellence for which we are known.”

At Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Fioravanti will lead and direct the culinary team to ensure every guest receives a memorable dining experience at the hotel’s six restaurants and bars: Social by Heinz Beck, Serafina, LAO, Mezzerie, Palm Avenue and the Waldorf Astoria Peacock Alley.

Commenting on his new role, Fioravanti said: “I am thrilled to be in the UAE, especially to work with a brand like Waldorf Astoria, a hotel group that places so much emphasis on its dining options for guests and using the very best quality ingredients.

“It is clear I am joining a very talented team of professionals and I am looking forward to introducing new and innovative concepts that will keep people talking about our venues.”

In an effort to impart his passion for food to guests, Fioravanti will be looking at ways to create more interactive culinary offerings such as cooking classes or luxury indigenous experiences, marrying the fine food of the hotel with the local surroundings.