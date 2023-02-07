Van Morrison Announces 2023 Las Vegas Run at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Legendary GRAMMY Award-winner Van Morrison has announced a three-night run of shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino September 6, 8 and 9, 2023. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Spotify, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

Van Morrison is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, poet and multi-instrumentalist, who is widely considered one of the most important living artists of our time. He has albums that are ranked greatest in the entire rock and roll canon. He has over 150 songs featured in major motion pictures, including his hits “Brown-Eyed Girl,” “Moondance,” “Wild Night” and “Gloria.”