Myanmar offers visas-on-arrival to six new countries

The Myanmar government has introduced new regulations to facilitate easier access for tourists.

Tourists from six countries - Australia, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain and Switzerland - can now enter Myanmar with a visa-on-arrival at Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw airports.

Passport holders of those do not need pre-approval to travel, and can apply for a visa when they arrive, which will be granted instantly.

The fee for the visa on arrival is US$50.

Japanese, South Korean, Hong Kong and Macau tourists were granted visa-free entry last year.

Indian and Chinese nationals from the mainland were also granted visas-on-arrival into Myanmar in a move to attract more Asian tourism into the country.

“We do hope that all these new regulations to ease access to Myanmar, will lead to more travellers from around the world to discover the unique Myanmar culture, nature and most of all the hospitality of the people,” said May Myat Mon Win, Myanmar Tourism Marketing chairperson.