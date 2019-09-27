Moxy Warsaw Praga moves into former vodka factor in Poland

Moxy Hotels has made its arrival into Warsaw, opening the doors to Moxy Warsaw Praga.

Built on Poland’s famed former Vodka Factory “Koneser” and located in creative Praga, the spirited hotel adds to the capital’s pulse.

Evolving Warsaw entwines a compelling mix of history, vibrant culture and legendary nightlife.

Restored neoclassical architecture, the stunning Stare Miasto Old Town and renowned Chopin Museum sit alongside a string of new international designers and sleek, contemporary bars spilling onto cobbled streets.

The 141-guestroom hotel is set in the centre of bohemian Praga, Warsaw’s district known for its pop ups, street markets and hip galleries.

At night, the area comes alive with its pre-war factories and warehouses transformed into speakeasy bars and buzzing restaurants.

A stone’s throw from the hotel is Warsaw’s National Stadium, perfect for fun-hunting guests wanting to see international artists and sports.

John Licence, vice president premium and select brands, Europe, at Marriott International, said: “With Warsaw characterised by its creative spirit and gritty buzz, and Moxy hotels defined by its playful energy and stylish setting at an affordable price point, Warsaw is the perfect location for our Moxy guest.”

Moxy Warsaw Praga offers affordability without compromising on style.

The industrial-chic design mixes polished concrete floors and open ceilings with old red bricks, playfully bringing to life the site’s former life as a Vodka Factory in the 19th and 20th centuries, which at its peak produced a quarter million bottles of vodka per day.