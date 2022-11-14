MSC CRUISES INTRODUCES THE FUTURE OF CRUISING

MSC World Europa arrival into Doha, Qatar

MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest cruise brand, will host the Naming Ceremony for its newest flagship—MSC World Europa—today at the brand-new Grand Cruise Terminal in Doha, Qatar

Together with partner Qatar Airways, the celebrations are part of MSC Cruises’ overall commitment to Qatar, reinforcing its pledge to support the growth of international tourism there as well as the broader Middle East region, where MSC Cruises is brand leader.

MSC World Europa is the most innovative and environmentally advanced cruise ship in the MSC Cruises fleet. On top of ground-breaking advances in reduction of emissions and energy efficiency, the LNG-powered ship paves the way toward the uptake of carbon-neutral synthetic and other alternative fuels as soon as they are available at scale.

At 22 decks, 215,863 gross tons, 154 feet wide, and featuring more than 430,000 square feet of public space and 2,626 cabins, MSC World Europa is an ultramodern urban metropolis at sea offering a veritable world of experiences while setting a new standard for the cruise industry.

As part of long-standing maritime tradition, Master of the Vessel Captain Marco Massa and distinguished guests from around the world will take part in the official Naming Ceremony for the ship.

Hosted by comedian, producer and entrepreneur Hamad Al Amari, event guests will be treated to performances by local artists, a cutting-edge video-mapping projection onto the ship’s hull, and a huge drone show. International singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, presenting his solo work for the first time ever in Doha, will provide the grand finale performance. His new album is due in early 2023 via Capitol Records.

The glamorous night will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display against the stunning Doha skyline and a gourmet gala dinner in the ship’s elegant restaurants.

