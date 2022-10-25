MSC CRUISES CUTS STEEL ON MSC WORLD AMERICA, SECOND INNOVATIVE WORLD CLASS SHIP

MSC Cruises—the world’s fastest growing cruise line—and Chantiers de l’Atlantique—a world leader in building innovative cruise ships—marked the official start of construction today on MSC’s second World Class ship by cutting the vessel’s first steel.

The cruise line also revealed the ship will be named MSC World America and be dedicated to the U.S market when she comes into service in 2025. The announcement makes this the first of MSC Cruises’ LNG-powered ships to be deployed in North America and yet another of the line’s flagships to be customized for the American market.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “MSC World America is testament to our ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and the Caribbean and further solidifies MSC Cruises as a major player in the North American market with another of our largest, most glamorous ships coming to the region. In addition to delivering a state-of-the-art cruise experience, MSC World America exemplifies our commitment to sustainability with its advanced environmental technology. The ship will continue to elevate our guest experience in the Caribbean, and we look forward to raising the bar on what travelers can expect, whether they’re loyal cruisers or enjoying their first vacation at sea.”

Guests can watch MSC World America take shape by following MSC Cruises USA’s new TikTok and Instagram channels, alongside the brand’s Facebook and Twitter feeds. The company’s refreshed social media presence will allow cruise enthusiasts to follow the new U.S. flagship’s journey to completion and gain access to exclusive brand content.

MSC World America will be the latest in a growing line of U.S. flagships dating back to the 2017 launch of MSC Seaside, whose groundbreaking design transformed Caribbean cruising with increased outdoor space and new opportunities to be close to the sea. The company went on to deploy the new MSC Seashore from PortMiami in 2021, with MSC Seascape set to inherit the flagship crown when she enters service later this year.

Today’s announcement arrives shortly after MSC Cruises unveiled plans for its largest-ever U.S. presence with five ships serving the region for the winter 2023-2024 season:

MSC Meraviglia – Sailing her inaugural winter season from Brooklyn, New York to Bermuda—or Florida and The Bahamas—following an inaugural summer season that will have included sailings through Canada and New England.

MSC Seascape – Offering 7-night itineraries from PortMiami to the eastern and western Caribbean with calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.

MSC Divina – Sailing from PortMiami with a variety of itineraries ranging from quick Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve getaways to extended sailings through Central and South America.

MSC Magnifica – Sailing short cruises from PortMiami to Key West and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Seashore – Sailing from Port Canaveral and offering short cruises to The Bahamas along with longer western Caribbean itineraries, all of which offer calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC World America will offer a futuristic cruise experience with groundbreaking design, unique dining experiences and unforgettable onboard entertainment. She will be the second of MSC Cruises’ industry-leading World Class ships, featuring elements similar to MSC World Europa, but aspects of the ship’s design and guest experience will be specifically tailored to appeal to guests from North America. When she comes into service in the summer of 2025, MSC World America will be the line’s largest ship in the U.S., measuring 22 decks tall and more than 150 feet wide, with more than 2,600 cabins and 420,000 square feet of public space

