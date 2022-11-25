Morocco, Saudi Arabia to cooperate in tourism projects

Morocco and Saudi Arabia’s tourism ministers agreed to work together to promote sustainable tourism and promote the exchange of expertise notably in the field of training human resources.

The deal was signed in Marrakech by visiting Saudi tourism minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb and his Moroccan peer Fatim-Zahra Ammor.

It was sealed on the sidelines of a meeting of the UN tourism agency UNWTO which elected Al Kateeb as head of its executive council.

The deal comes as Saudi Arabia launches mega investments worth 800 billion dollars up to 2030 with a view to increase the share of tourism in its GDP to 10% and alleviate dependence on hydrocarbons.

Morocco, for its part, has seen tourism recover from the impact of the pandemic as revenue of the sector is expected to exceed 2019 levels, according to official figures.

Morocco aspires to increase the number of tourists it attracts to 26 million by 2030 as it continues to upgrade its diversified offer in a competitive Mediterranean region.

Source : North Africa Post