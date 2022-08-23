Montego Bay Ranked Top Summer Travel Destination City of 2022

According to a travel Outlook Report created for the World Travel Market (WTM) by ForwardKeys, a provider of travel trends and analytics, the city showing the top level of summer travel recovery for 2022 is Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The so-called “second city” of Jamaica achieved a positive growth of 23 percent, higher than all other Caribbean destinations, which themselves led travel recovery in the world during the year.

Jamaica itself and a large number of the hotels in Montego Bay are multiple award recipients of the World Travel Awards.

Data compiled to compare international tourist arrivals in the third quarter of 2019 and 2022 indicate that Montego Bay is among the most resilient destination cities. In fact, Jamaica as a whole has achieved record numbers for arrivals and earnings over the past year.

The report listed 20 cities, with Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Cancun, Mexico, taking the second and third spots in the ranking, respectively. Punta Cana had a growth of 19 percent, and Cancun experienced a 14-percent increase. Rounding out the top five top destination cities are Cairo, Egypt, and Delhi, India.

Montego Bay is the capital of St. James Parish and is located on the north coast of the island. It is a major docking port for cruise ships and features many beach resorts. The city has always been popular with tourists who enjoy its many quality accommodations, dining options, and shopping venues. It is known for its excellent beaches and other outdoor attractions and adventure tours. Some of the most popular attractions are Doctor’s Cave Beach, Luminous Lagoon, Rose Hall Great House, and water activities such as golfing, rafting on the Martha Brae River, or visiting museums and historic homes.

Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, noted recently that part of the tourist sector’s recovery plans was to meet with long-term tourism partners to assess the nature of market sentiment and future projections. He was extremely pleased to hear the news about Montego Bay’s ranking and said that it was proof that Jamaica is moving forward from the devastation caused to the tourist sector by the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that Jamaica is “truly resilient” and that the island’s tourism industry is now more than ever ready for a total recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT