Modi takes centre stage at Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia

The Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia has immersed thousands of delegates from all over the world in a rich agenda focused on the future of global investment.

Opening the conference, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund, which organises the event, said of FII: “Here we don’t see politicians just talking politics.

“Asset managers just talking about assets.

“Philanthropists just talking about society.

“Here we bring it all together – diversity, cooperation and friendship.

“Connecting capital with ideas, building relationships and doing deals.”

Conversations in the opening sessions focused on investment for impact, competitiveness in the new economy and the challenges and opportunities of moving towards a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Artificial Intelligence and the complexities arising from within the global digital landscape were also in focus during plenary discussions, featuring on-stage discussions with Alain Bejjani, chief executive of Majid Al Futtaim Holding; Jim Breyer, chief executive of Breyer Capital; and will.i.am, chief executive of I.AM.PLUS.

In an evening panel focused on the future of India, prime minister Narendra Modi shared insights on the strategies needed to turn demographic, environmental and supply chain challenges into opportunities for equitable growth and prosperity.

Talking about Saudi-Indian ties, Modi said: “We feel a sense of belonging in each other’s homes.”

At the event, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority announced 23 new foreign investment deals worth $15 billion.

Coordinated under Invest Saudi, these agreements reflect the enormous potential that Saudi Arabia offers to investors from across the Kingdom and around the world.

More Information

FII was created to drive conversation and collaboration around some of the most pressing topics currently facing the world today – including sustainability, technology and the future of society.

The event is taking place in Riyadh until October 31st, with the Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh - recognised with a number of titles at the World Travel Awards - once again playing host.

It is dedicated to providing a truly inclusive platform that facilitates free and creative dialogue between policymakers, business leaders, investors, innovators and world-leaders.

Images: Future Investment Initiative