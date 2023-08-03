Minister Bartlett greeted by the President of The Pontifico Catolica Universidad de Chile prof Ignac

Minister Bartlett greeted by the President of The Pontifico Catolica Universidad de Chile prof Ignacio Silva in Santiago. The Minister and team concluded discussions for the establishment of A satellite Centre of the Global Tourism Resilenceand crisis management center he founded at the University.

The Pontifico Catolica is one of the most prestigious universities in South America and was founded 136 years ago

Minister Bartlett with the president Silva and his two vice presidents after successful meeting to establish a satellite Centre of the GTRCMC at the Pontifico Catolica Universidad de Chile in Santiago