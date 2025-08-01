MGM RESORTS UNVEILS STAR-STUDDED CHEF LINEUP AT BELLAGIO FOUNTAIN CLUB

The starting grid for the epicenter of F1®‘s most luxurious dining destination is set as Bellagio Fountain Club unveils its first round of culinary headliners for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. New for this year’s race, TV superstars and award-winning chefs Tom Colicchio, Antonia Lofaso and Brooke Williamson will join returning favorites José Andres, David Chang, Mario Carbone, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Masaharu Morimoto, Wolfgang Puck, Olivia Tiedemann, Michael Mina and Bryan and Michael Voltaggio at the helm of the exclusive culinary program during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025, November 20-22.

Throughout race weekend, each chef will take the spotlight, personally preparing and serving signature dishes for guests to enjoy with front-row views of the world’s fastest cars as the legendary Fountains of Bellagio erupt in the background.

“Bellagio Fountain Club has emerged as a singular destination among global live sports venues and has also established itself as one of the world’s most extraordinary dining experiences where guests are not only trackside for F1, but tableside with the greatest chefs on the planet,” said Andrew Lanzino, MGM Resorts International’s Vice President of Citywide Events Strategy. “Welcoming new culinary pros to the team adds even more firepower to this unparalleled experience reserved for those who want to be part of something truly epic.”

Additional chefs and F&B experiences added to the line-up include Chad Colby of LA’s acclaimed Antico Nuovo; a pop-up from culinary talents Owen Han and H Woo Lee; and the country’s most talked-about destination for cheese and gourmet specialty foods, The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills.

Only possible in Las Vegas – and only at Bellagio – this VIP race weekend experience offers unrivaled proximity to the circuit and the iconic Fountains, and captures the best of the city’s dining, nightlife and luxury hospitality in one unforgettable venue. Guests of Bellagio Fountain Club will enjoy electric nightlife experiences; exclusive activations and collaborations; and an open bar of signature cocktails and specialty wines curated by a team of award-winning mixologists and sommeliers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional details surrounding Bellagio Fountain Club as well as MGM Resorts’ events and activations during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025 will be announced in the coming months.

Guests can purchase Bellagio Fountain Club tickets on MGM Resorts’ LVGP website. Follow @MGMResortsIntl for updates throughout the year.