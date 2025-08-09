Mews Recognised as a Leader in 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Hospitality Property Management

Mews, the leading operating system for hospitality, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hospitality Property Management Systems (PMS) 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52038025, August 2025)

“Tech-forward hotel brands and properties that want a unified platform to drive efficiency and new revenue streams should consider Mews,” notes the IDC MarketScape.



Mews powers over 12,500 future-ready properties, encompassing 620,000 rooms worldwide – chosen by ambitious brands like Choice Hotels International and Design Hotels. From its roots as a cloud pioneer, Mews continues to lead the transformation of hospitality technology with a platform designed to make hotels more efficient, adaptable, and guest-centric.

“It’s remarkable how much has changed in just a few years – what started as a challenger in hospitality tech has grown into the leading platform for European hotels and rapidly expanding in North America. We believe being recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape 2025 marks an important milestone for us as the platform of choice for forward-thinking hoteliers.” said Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews. “Still, the work doesn’t end there. We’re committed to continually innovating so that most hotels globally can build more profitable, forward-thinking businesses with Mews at the core. That mission, and promise, remains at the heart of everything we do.”

Matt Welle, CEO of Mews, added, “To lead today, you need vision, agility, and technology that scales with ambition. We believe the IDC MarketScape’s recognition confirms we’re not just keeping pace with an evolving industry - we’re setting the pace. We’re proud to be a trusted platform for some of the world’s most innovative hotel brands, and we’re just getting started.”

From Cloud Pioneer to Global Platform

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2012 by Richard Valtr and led by CEO Matt Welle, Mews has grown far-beyond its start-up origins. Today, the company employs over 1,250 people in more than 20 countries, with over 500 dedicated to R&D and product development. Its cloud-based platform unifies core property management, guest journeys, revenue management, payments, business intelligence, and a robust hospitality marketplace – all powering the modern hospitality ecosystem.

AI-Powered Innovation and Guest-First Technology

Mews is a leader with guest-first innovation and next-generation AI, ensuring hotels can grow, adapt, and thrive. Enhanced features, like automated guest data management, AI-powered Smart Tips, and flexible booking with Mews Spaces, continue to set the standard for operational agility and revenue generation.

Dorothy Creamer commented, “From the outset, Mews has empowered hospitality brands to innovate and scale with seamless upgrades and disruptive technology. Mews’ product-first, guest-centric approach ensures a strong foundation to continue building the future of hospitality.”